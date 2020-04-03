MINFORD – Frank Alan Scarfpin, Sr., 75 of Minford passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Born December 9, 1944 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a son of the late Earl Willis and Maud Jeffers Scarfpin, he attended Ohio University and was a U.S. Army veteran. Frank retired from USEC and attended Rubyville Community Church.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Spradlin Scarfpin; two sons, Jonathan (Julee) Scarfpin of Trimont, MN, Ryan (Andrea) Scarfpin of Beaver; four grandchildren, Seth Scarfpin, Ava Scarfpin, Brylen Scarfpin, Beau Scarfpin; one brother, Robert Scarfpin of Martins Ferry, and three sisters, Eleanor Sindeldecken of Dublin, Sharon Ashworth of Sugarland, Texas, Sara Harman of Plante City, Florida. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Frank Alan Scarfpin, Jr.; four brothers, Earl Scarfpin, James Scarfpin, Willis Scarfpin, Richard Scarfpin, and three sisters, Gloria Magnuden, Thelma Eicholtz, and Carolyn Bennett.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.