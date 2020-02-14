MINFORD- Franklin L. DeAtley, 75, of Minford, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Portsmouth Health and RehabCenter in Portsmouth.

Born August 15, 1944, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of the late David N. and Nellie Agnes (Jones) DeAtley, he was a former employee for Bob Evans Restaurant, K & M Restaurant and E. J. Kendricks Company. A 1964 graduate of Minford High School he attended Harrison Free Will Baptist Church in Minford.

He is survived by his wife, Delores Sue (Wessel) DeAtley, whom he married on July 23, 1991; a sister-in-law, Darlene (Trace) DeAtley of Portsmouth and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert DeAtley, Bill E. DeAtley; five sisters, Dorothy Smith, Patty DeAtley, Alice Mae DeAtley, Lovetta Reed and Wilotta Bernard.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Dan Widdig officiating. Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Manchester, Ohio. Friends may call at the funeral home from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, and one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com