Franklin DeAtley (1944 - 2020)
Service Information
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH
45653-0152
(740)-820-2331
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH
View Map
Obituary
MINFORD- Franklin L. DeAtley, 75, of Minford, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Portsmouth Health and RehabCenter in Portsmouth.

Born August 15, 1944, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of the late David N. and Nellie Agnes (Jones) DeAtley, he was a former employee for Bob Evans Restaurant, K & M Restaurant and E. J. Kendricks Company. A 1964 graduate of Minford High School he attended Harrison Free Will Baptist Church in Minford.

He is survived by his wife, Delores Sue (Wessel) DeAtley, whom he married on July 23, 1991; a sister-in-law, Darlene (Trace) DeAtley of Portsmouth and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert DeAtley, Bill E. DeAtley; five sisters, Dorothy Smith, Patty DeAtley, Alice Mae DeAtley, Lovetta Reed and Wilotta Bernard.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Dan Widdig officiating. Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Manchester, Ohio. Friends may call at the funeral home from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, and one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
