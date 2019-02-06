FRED BOLDMAN

PORTSMOUTH — Howard Fredric "Fred" Boldman, 61, of Portsmouth, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at SOMC. He was born November 12, 1957 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Howard Nelson and Thelma Jean McGlone Boldman.

A former IBEW electrician, he had worked at USEC and was a 1976 Clay High School graduate.

Surviving Fred are his son, Sean Fredric (Taylor Neely) Boldman of Portsmouth; siblings, Danny E. (Miriam) Boldman of Cerrillos, NM and Terri Lynn (Bev Merideth) of Minford; and a nephew, Luke (Melissa) Boldman of Indian Hills, CO.

There are to be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Boy Scouts of America at skcscouts.org/fundraising/donate or 318 Chillicothe St., Portsmouth, OH 45662 and Main Streets Portsmouth at mspohio.org.

