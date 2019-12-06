RARDEN —Fred John Magnatta, Sr., 75 years, of Rarden, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at his residence.

Fred was born in Xenia on June 17, 1944, the son of the late Fred and Evelyn (McClary) Magnatta. Besides his parents, he is also preceded by his son, Fred John Magnatta, Jr., and sister, Carmella Magnatta.

Fred retired from Glockner Automotive Center in Portsmouth and Cline Jenkins Service Station in Scottville. He was an avid horse shoe and corn hole player, enjoyed parasailing and did karaoke at Crazy Fred's every Saturday night.

Fred is survived by his wife, Helen (Page) Magnatta, whom he married on August 22, 1992; a son, Bradley (Trina) Borens of Lucasville; three daughters, Melanie (Greg) Snodgress of Peebles; Kerry Gilley, of Cape Coral, Florida; and Jamie (Doug) Arthur of Otway. Fred also leaves his eight grandchildren, Miranda (Chris) Rayburn, Gregory (Jamie) Snodgress, Devon (Katie) Magnatta, Mya Magnatta, Donnie (Breanna) Borens, Chelsea (Johnathan) Chidsey, Braden Borens and John Richmond; as well as a brother, Frank (Cathy) Magnatta, of Otway; a sister, Emily (Jack) Pollard, of Rarden; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 2:30 PM, Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles. Burial will follow at the Dunkard Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call from 12:30 PM until time of services on Sunday at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Donations can be made to the Thompson Funeral Home.

