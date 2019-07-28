PERTUSET

LUCASVILLE —Fred Lee Pertuset, 83, of Lucasville, Ohio passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Piketon Nursing Center. He was born December 26, 1935, in Henley, Ohio to the late Robert and Gladys (Hoffer) Pertuset. He is survived by two sons, Allen Pertuset and wife Tina of Batavia, Ohio and Fred Pertuset of Blanchester, Ohio; a sister, Joyce Eichenlaub; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Denver Pertuset and a sister Donna Wipert.

Fred was a former employee of Ford Motor Company.

Graveside services will be approximately at 11:30 on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Martin Cemetery, Lucasville, Ohio. Family will be meeting at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. to leave for the cemetery on Thursday. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com