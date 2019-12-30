FRANKLIN FURNACE - Freda Yvonne Ehrhart, known as "Pudge" to her family and friends, went to be with the Lord at the age of 75 on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. She was born May 23, 1944, in Sciotoville to Charles Henry and Verbie May (Garrett) Ehrhart. Freda was a graduate of South Webster High School, was a Williams Shoe Factory employee, and worked as a teacher for Headstart. She was a five-time cancer survivor. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, cooking, and helping others.

She is survived by her son, Jeffery (Kelly) Ehrhart of Sciotodale; daughter, Melissa (Robert) Blanton of Wheelersburg; brothers, Michael (Sharon) Ehrhart of South Webster, Harold "Beanie" (Cindy) Ehrhart of Wheelersburg; sister, Velma Parker of Brunswick, OH; four grandchildren, Nathan, Colton, Chase, Sarah; two great-grandchildren, Keilani and Tarren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Gerry Kay Carter, and two brothers, Larry and Ronnie Ehrhart who passed away early in life.

Funeral services for Freda will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2019, at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster with Pastor Roger Lavender officiating. Interment will follow at South Webster Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday from 5 – 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Donations may be made in Freda's name to the . Fond memories of Freda and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.