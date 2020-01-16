ASHLAND-Funeral Services for Mrs. Freda Ratliff Wheeles, age 87 of Ashland, will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Benefield Funeral Home in Ashland at 11:00 A.M. with Bro. Larry Mitchell and Bro. Phillip Oliver officiating. Burial will follow in the Ashland City Cemetery.

Mrs. Wheeles passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at her residence. Born and raised in Portsmouth, OH, after she married she traveled to numerous places as a military wife with her husband Donald, finally settling in Clay County in 2004. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, a homemaker and member of the Order of Eastern Star and the West Portsmouth Church of God.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Donald L. Wheeles of Ashland; her daughter-in-law, Cindy Wheeles of Ashland; three grandchildren: Angie Parson, Keisha Taylor, and Jamie Wheeles, 14 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Ratliff and Rilda Conley Ratliff, her son, Donald Wayne Wheeles and her great-granddaughter, Gracie Parsons, two brothers; Herbert Ratliff and Wilson Ratliff, two sisters; Mae Sowards and Mildred Pistole.

Active Pallbearers will be Jamie Wheeles, Jeremiah Overton, Matthew Easterwood, Bryan Parsons, Roy Sowards and Chris Taylor.

Clay County Hospice will serve as honorary pallbearers.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Benefield Funeral Home in Ashland from 5:30 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and until service time at 11:00 A.M.

Benefield Funeral Home of Ashland is in charge of the arrangements.

