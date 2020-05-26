Freddie Sturgill
1946 - 2020
PORTSMOUTH-Freddie Dale Sturgill, 73, of Portsmouth, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. Dale is predeceased by his father, Fred Sturgill, mother, Helen Williams and brother Mick Sturgill. Dale is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Jan Sturgill. He is lovingly remembered by his two daughters, Amy (Jeff) Adkins and Jackie (Russ) Oglesby, his six granddaughters Sarah (Daniel) Kratzenberg, Rachel (Nate) Duke, Addie Humble, Ashley Fagan, Alexis Humble and Sadie Williams, and his two great-granddaughters, Xena and Cooper. Dale is also remembered by his nephew, Sean Sturgill and children Izzie, Maggie, Michael and William and many other family and friends. Dale was born in Portsmouth on October 29, 1946. He graduated from New Boston High School in 1964. After graduating, Dale served in the United States Air Force. He worked many years at B&B Loan and at Community Action where he retired. Dale enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters and family and friends, loved the Ohio State Buckeyes and laying in the sun. In lieu of funeral services, Dale wanted to be laid to rest near his mother and brother. A Memorial Service will be held in his honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice. Arrangements under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Mortuary. Online condolences to www.fcdaehlermortuary.com

Published in The Daily Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
May 26, 2020
To Dales family prayers for comfort and peace. Dale will indeed be missed however Dale will remain in our hearts and minds.
Walter Maze
Friend
