Frederick "Freddie" Hayslip (1957 - 2019)
Service Information
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH
45663
(740)-858-4100
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
View Map
Obituary
STOUT —Frederick Kline "Freddie" Hayslip, 62 of Stout died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his home. He was born April 9, 1957 in Portsmouth to the late William Robert Hayslip and Anna Moore Hayslip who survives. Along with his father, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tonya Jenkins, 2 brothers; William Roy and Harold Wayne Hayslip, a sister, Barbara Taylor, and 2 nephews.

Along with his mother, Freddie is survived by his wife, Joyce McGraw Hayslip whom he married October 9, 1977, a son, Daniel Hayslip, a daughter, Julie Wheeler, 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 2 brothers; Ronnie and Mike Hayslip, a sister, Wilma Humble, along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home with interment in Friendship Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
