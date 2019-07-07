FREDERICK MARTIN MILLER

PORTSMOUTH —Frederick Martin Miller, Age 85, of Portsmouth, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. He was born May 18, 1934, in Portsmouth to Richard and Elizabeth (Hammerstein) Miller. A 1952 graduate of Wheelersburg High School, Fred was the former owner of Miller's Service Station. He also had a wholesale and retail milk business. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and creating new varieties of flowers and plants.

Fred is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Campbell) Miller; sons, Frederick (Rita) Miller, II, Charles R. (Vicki) Miller, Jeffrey S. Miller, Gregory S. (Karen) Miller; daughter, Lou Ann Castle; stepson, Mark (Kim) Campbell; stepdaughter, Sheila (John) Nevison; several grandchildren and a great-grandchild; brothers, Donald, Edward, William, and Frank Miller; sisters, Betty Fitzer, Helen Bowen, Mary Kay Blankenship Marshall, and Theresa More. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joy Lee Shultz Miller; sons, Michael and Robert; grandchildren, Jennifer, Eric, Shawn and his brother, John; brother, John Miller.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston with Brother Mark Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Portsmouth. Friends may call Monday from 5 – 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Fond memories of Fred and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.