PORTSMOUTH-Gail Johnson Twombly Miller (84) of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020.

She was born on February 12, 1936 in Brooklyn, New York, the only child of Hazel Elizabeth Johnson and George Adam Twombly, who preceded her in death in 1955 and 1950. Gail graduated from Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park, NY and Brooklyn Methodist Hospital School of Nursing, becoming an RN in 1957. She received her Nurse Practitioners License in 1982 from the Women's Health Nurse Practitioner School in Milwaukee, WI. In 1986 she received her Associate Degree in Fine Arts and Social Sciences from Shawnee State University. She has spent all of her Nurse Practitioner career in Portsmouth where she worked at a variety of positions/offices including the Portsmouth City Health Department (where she started their Women's Health Clinic), Dr. George Pettit, and Compass Community Health.

Gail was a faithful member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church Choir and Bells. She served on many committees and boards in Portsmouth and the state of Ohio.

After the death of her husband, Whitney Dillon Miller, in 2000, she established the Whitney and Gail Miller Mural Fund with the Scioto Foundation for the preservation and maintenance of the Flood Wall Murals.

Surviving Gail are her four children: Jeanne Elizabeth Bauer of Columbus, OH, Herbert (Hank) Bauer, Jr. of Spanish Fort, AL, Kathleen (Kathie) Bauer Spraggins (Chip) of Glen Allen, VA and Barbara (Babs) Lynn Phillips of Chesterfield, VA as well as her grandchildren: Elizabeth Bauer Preston, Carolyn Gail Preston Haas (Ryan), Carly Anne Spraggins, Madison Ann Bauer, Ieuan Rhys Phillips, and Morgan Louise Bauer.

Also surviving are her step-children and their families.

Gail's children wish to thank the staff at BridgePort Healthcare Center and SOMC Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of their mother at the end of her life.

Due to COVID, there is no service planned at this time. Interment will be at the family's convenience in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hill, NH where she will be buried with her parents and grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, Gail has requested that memorial donations be made to the Whitney and Gail Miller Mural Fund at the Scioto Foundation, Southern Ohio Performing Arts Association, United Way or the Cornerstone UMC Music Fund.