Gaius Collier

CANAL WINCHESTER-Gaius L. "Larry" Collier, 53, of Canal Winchester, died Aug. 14, 2020 at his home.

Larry retired as a corrections officer of SOCF and he was an Army veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Doreene Booker Collier; mother, Mary White; children, Jonah Lamar Booker, Ashley Collier-Ward and LaToya Collier; siblings LeEmanuel, David M., Mariann, Carrol and Venice Collier; and 5 grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 P.M. Friday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

Masks are required and will not be provided.

