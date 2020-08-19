1/1
Gaius Collier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gaius's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CANAL WINCHESTER-Gaius L. "Larry" Collier, 53, of Canal Winchester, died Aug. 14, 2020 at his home.

Larry retired as a corrections officer of SOCF and he was an Army veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Doreene Booker Collier; mother, Mary White; children, Jonah Lamar Booker, Ashley Collier-Ward and LaToya Collier; siblings LeEmanuel, David M., Mariann, Carrol and Venice Collier; and 5 grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 P.M. Friday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

Masks are required and will not be provided.

Online condolences and full obituary at RalphFScott.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
1422 Lincoln St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
(740) 353-4161
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved