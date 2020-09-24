Gale Bocook

WHEELERSBURG-Gale Nelrose Bocook, 79, of Wheelersburg passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at her home. Gale was born October 21, 1940 in Scioto County to the late Orville and Olive Roof Wright. She was owner and office manager of Bocook's Garage and she was of Baptist faith. In addition to her parents Gale was preceded in death by her husband Billy Bocook on October 23, 2014 whom she married July 1, 1960 in Scioto County. She was also preceded in death by a son, Billy Bocook and two brothers, Gary and Robert Wright. Gale is survived by a daughter, Sue Murray (Zack), and a daughter-in-law, Kelly Bocook; two brothers, Larry and Jim Wright; seven sisters, Polly Neff, Norma Newsome, Caranel Boyer, Anabel Pyles, Barbara McClinic, Rhonda Dalton and Cindy Ehrhart; five grandchildren; many great grandchildren and one great great grandson.

Services for Gale will be 11:00 am Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 6:00-8:00pm Friday, September 25, 2020 and one hour before service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made in Gales name to SOMC Hospice. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.