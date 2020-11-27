1/1
Gale Kitchen Sr.
PORTSMOUTH — Gale R. Kitchen, Sr., 88 years of age, longtime Portsmouth resident, passed away in Portsmouth on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Gale, Sr. was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Lena (Nee: Clifford) Kitchen, loving wife, Norma Jean (Nee: Darby) Kitchen, one son, David Michael Kitchen, Sr.,and two grandchildren, Also his sisters, Betty McGlone, Leatrice Kitchen, Ruth McGlone and brothers Clarence Lee Kitchen, and James Kitchen.

He was survived by his son, Gale R. (Sandra) Kitchen, Jr., of Portsmouth, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He retired from Osco Industries. He was a good father and will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sierra Haven, 80 Easter Drive, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662 (740) 353-5100, in memory of Gale, Sr.

F.C. Daehler Mortuary is caring for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
