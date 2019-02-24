GALEN MALONE

WHEELERSBURG —Galen Malone, 88, of Wheelersburg, died Friday, February 22, 2019, with his family by his bedside at the SOMC Hospice Center. Born on November 23, 1930, he was a son of the late Earl and Phyllis Malone and attended Life Point Church.

Galen began as a licensed electrician for the C & O Railroad in 1949. Later in life, he was the Founder and Owner of Malone's Nursing Home in Portsmouth and Best Care in Wheelersburg and also was an advisor to the board of Area Agency on Aging.

He was a proud Army veteran.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Charlotte Shore Malone, a daughter, Karen Bryan, a grandson, Philip Galen Malone, a granddaughter, Stacey VanBibber, a brother, Earl Malone, and two sisters, Betty Williams and June Neal.

Surviving are a son, Philip (Tina) Malone of Cape Coral; Fla, a daughter, Debra (Terry) Evans of Wheelersburg; a son-in-law, Rock Bryan of Franklin Furnace; seven grandchildren, Michele (Jarodd) Lawson, Terra (Billy) Bowen, Chris VanBibber, Rocky (Beth) Bryan, Josh (Michelle) Bryan, Nick (Melissa) Malone and Eric Malone and thirteen great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Pastor Darrell Nickles officiating. Interment will be in the Memorial Burial Park with military honors by the James Dickey Post of the American Legon.

The family will receive guests at Brant's after 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice Center.

The American flags, along with the Army flag, will fly on the avenue in honor of veteran Galen Malone.

