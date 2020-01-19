IRONTON — Garlie Lee Mays, 81 of Ironton, died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Ironton. He was born December 8, 1938, in Sandy Hook, Kentucky to the late Estle and Ezma Mays.

Lee was a Veteran of the United States Armed Forces, a member of Nauvoo Masonic Lodge # 769 and was a Millwright.

Lee is survived by a special friend, Evelyn Rowe, 2 sons; Rusty (Susan) Whitman and Perry (Lea) Whitman, 4 daughters; Tonya (Preston) Messer, Brenda (Dave) Jones, Sharon (Daryl) Brickey and Robin Frasure, 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters; Shirley Pierce and Maxine Stapleton along with several special nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.