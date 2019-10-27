LUCASVILLE - Garnet Christine (Russell) Lindeman, 87, of Graham Lane, Lucasville, OH, died peacefully on October 26, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Nancy, with whom she had been living since she became ill in September 2013. She was a member of Sunshine Church of Christ, where her memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, at 1:00 pm. There will also be visitation at the church on Monday and Tuesday evenings from 6:00 to 9:00, and before the service on Wednesday starting at 12:00 noon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Martyn Lindeman; her parents, Marion Raymond and Hilery Lovetta (Durham) Russell; her sister, Margaret Ann (Russell) Partridge; a grandson, Heath Alan Lindeman; one great-grandchild; and two great, great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her five sons: James (Sue), Michael (Joyce), Daniel (Carleta), Scott, and Jeffrey; her three daughters: Nancy Taylor, Jean (Corky) Dempsey, and Jane (Peter) Ruggles; 29 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 2 great, great-grandchildren; her brother, David (Ellen) Russell; one sister-in-law, Helen Lindeman Russell; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation in Garnet's name to at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Compassion International at 12290 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80921-3668.

Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.