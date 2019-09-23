WEST PORTSMOUTH — Garnett Whitaker, 82, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and is now in the presence of her personal Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ.

She was born October 8, 1936 in West Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Oswell and Mandy Conley Pennington. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters Maxine Fultz, Kathleen Fugitt, Dorcas Cooper, and a brother Henry Lee.

Garnett is survived by her loving husband, Charles Ernest, to whom she was married to for 66 years; a daughter, Beverly (John) Eckels; a son Charles Timothy (Tammy) Whitaker; a granddaughter, Shay Pennington-White and 2 great grandchildren, Alexa and Noah.

Garnett was a member of Bible Chapel Church in West Portsmouth since 1995. She took great joy in being the churches pianist. Garnett's unwavering devotion and love for her husband and children was limitless. She took great pride in gardening and designing her beautiful family home. She thoroughly enjoyed the many years of traveling with her daughter.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt love and appreciation to Dr. Inoshita, his Staff, and SOMC Healthcare for the love and care provided to their loving wife and mother. Garnett had stage 4 cancer. All praise to the Lord, Jesus Christ, for the beautiful gift our God bestowed to Garnett and her family by answering prayers and miraculously healing her of all cancer, giving the family precious extra time to hold, love, and care for their beautiful mother. Beverly, would like to personally acknowledge her beautiful cousin, Kim. "She loved my mother with all her heart and helped love and care for my mother for many months during her illness and helped make Mommy's path to heaven a little easier." Garnett is now with the Lord and has been restored to a brand new healthy body.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Bible Chapel Church in West Portsmouth with Jack Lore and Rick Ratliff officiating with interment to follow in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call from 5 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.