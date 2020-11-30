1/1
Gary Diddle
1949 - 2020
PORTSMOUTH-Gary L. Diddle, 71, of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Avita Ontario Hospital. He was born in Portsmouth, on May 8, 1949, to the late Robert and Bernice (Patrick) Diddle.

Gary retired from Triple AAA working as a computer tech. He was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and would attend several games. He also liked gardening and landscaping. Gary loved his family and was known to be very generous in giving to them. He was a proud pet owner of his dog, Trevor.

Gary is survived by his siblings, Mark Diddle, John Diddle, Barbara Rosenberg and David Diddle; and special family friend, Kevin Dodley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Diddle and sister, Jean Diddle.

The family would like extend a special thank you to the workers with Heartland Hospice in Bucyrus and Avita Ontario Hospital for the special care given to Gary.

No services will be held at this time. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com



Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Memories & Condolences

