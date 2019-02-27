GARY L. EUBANKS

WHEELERSBURG — Gary L. Eubanks, age 84, of Wheelersburg, went to be with the Lord February 26, 2019, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. He was born June 23, 1934 in Lawrence County, Ohio to Eldon and Ina (Scott) Eubanks. Gary was a member of Porter Free Will Baptist Church and loved attending services there. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially gardening and camping, and tinkered with everything.

He is survived by his wife Joyce, whom he married October 6, 1997; four children, Cathy (Marvin) Block of Johnstown, OH, Gary Edward (Lorna) Eubanks of Homestead, FL, Jeff Eubanks of Carrolton, GA, Deborah (Jim) Pertuset of McDermott; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; four brothers, Thurman (Betty) Eubanks of Ironton; Walter Eubanks, Harold (Nancy) Eubanks, and Richard (Judy) Eubanks, all of Ocala, FL. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Opal; one son, Wendell; one brother, Perry Eubanks; and one sister, Carolyn Holberg.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster with Pastor Mark Price officiating. Interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery in Oak Hill. Friends may call Thursday from 5 - 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Memorial contributions are requested to SOMC Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.