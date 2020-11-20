1/3
Gary Hall
FRANKLIN FURNACE-Gary Douglas Hall, 82 years old, passed away on November 16th, 2020. Gary was born July 28th, 1938 in New Boston, Ohio, to the late Fred and Edna (Nee: Caudill) Hall. Gary was a 1957 graduate of Portsmouth West High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Richardson Rubber Corp./ Witco, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Charles Robert Lewis and James Edward Hall, and one sister, Barbara Jane Lewis. He is survived by his son, Rick Hall of Franklin, IN, two daughters, Tonya King and Theresa (Larry) Phillips, both of Brownsburg, IN, four grandchildren, Alana (Brian) Galardo, Garret (Nichole), Nicholas and Marayah Phillips, and two great grandchildren, Adyson and McKenna Galardo, one sister, Sondra Wilson, and one nephew Dusty Ramsey.

Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 11 am all at Memorial Burial Park Chapel, 10556 Gallia Pike, Wheelersburg, Ohio.

F.C. Daehler will be caring for the family.



Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
