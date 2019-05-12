GARY W. HAMILTON

SOUTH SHORE —Gary W. Hamilton, 70, of South Shore, Kentucky, went to be with the lord, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at SOMC Hospital in Portsmouth, Ohio. Gary was born May 18, 1948, in Kanawha, West Virginia, a son of the late Green and Helen Estep Hamilton.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Hamilton and four brothers, Jimmy, Terry, Alva and Geen David Hamilton Jr.

He is survived by one daughter, Michelle (Charles) Stump of South Shore, Kentucky, two grandchildren, Gary (Jennifer) Miller of South Shore, Kentucky and Kristie Stump of South Shore, Kentucky, one brother, John Hamilton of Sciotoville, Ohio, special friends, Mary Ruth Pollitt of South Shore, Kentucky, Staci (Ralph) Warnock, Wyatt "Sly Dog" Warnock, Donavon Adkins, Steve (Amy) Pollitt, Madison Pollitt, Kinsley Adkins, and many more.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 P.M, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Crockett L Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky. Burial will follow at Collier Memorial Garden. Visitation will be 6-8 P.M, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, and one hour before the funeral on Thursday. Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.