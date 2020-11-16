PIKETON — Gary E. Steiner I, 70, of Piketon, Ohio, passed away, Nov. 12, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, Feb. 21, 1950, a son of the late Marion E. Steiner and Ruth Mae Johnson Steiner. Gary was a retired Laborer out of Local #83, Portsmouth, Ohio, he loved to Fish, Bowl and was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeye fan. A graduate of Portsmouth HighSchool where he played baseball and also played baseball for the RC Cola Del Rice League.

Surviving are one daughter, Ruth (Doc) Sparks of South Shore, Kentucky, one son Gary E. (Angie) Steiner of Lucasville, Ohio, one sister, Diana Boggs of Lucasville, Ohio, several step brothers and sisters, eleven grandchildren, Derrek Sparks, Bo Sparks, Sarah Sparks, Zach Sparks, Michael Sparks, Mikah Sparks, Brett Steiner, Whitney Steiner, Catherine Mollett, Joshua Collier and Jordan Collier, four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio with Pastor Larry Moore, officiating. Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, KY are in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com