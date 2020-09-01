1/1
Gary Pernell
WHEELERSBURG – Gary "Pete" Pernell, 81, of Wheelersburg, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Riverbend House in Wheelersburg. He was born October 24, 1938 in Ironton, a son of the late Harry & Goldie Grounds, he was a retired Command Sargent Major in the U.S. Army with 40 years of service, attended Christ Community Church, and was a Mason.

He is survived by one son, Roman (Kandie) Pernell; two step-sons, Bryan Childers, Terry Ockerman; eleven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren, and one brother, Bill Pernell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Venturino Pernell on May 24, 2006; one sister, Kay Ackerman, and his grandparents, Ben & Katherine Pernell.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Military graveside rites will be conducted by James Dickey Post 23 American Legion. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
(740 820-2331
