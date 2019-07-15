GARY F. "BUTCH" SKAGGS

WEST PORTSMOUTH —Gary F. "Butch" Skaggs, 75 of West Portsmouth died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at SOMC Hospice. He was born November 28, 1943, in Portsmouth to the late Willie Everett and Bertha Skaggs. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers; Phillip and Robert Skaggs. He was a retired laborer and a member of Starlight Enterprise Baptist Church.

Gary is survived by his wife, Judy Howard Skaggs who he married December 7, 1964, a son, Jeff Skaggs of Port Orange, FL., 2 daughters; Cherie (David) Halstead of West Portsmouth and Cindy Skaggs, 6 grandchildren; Daniel and Jacob Halstead, Molly, Stephanie, and Sarah Skaggs, and Josh Golden, 3 great-grandchildren; Adelai and David Halstead, and Gracie Golden, special nephew, Aaron Martin, 3 brothers; Larry Dean Skaggs, Mike Skaggs, and Daryle Skaggs, and 2 sisters; Judy Allen and Patty Mosley, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Mick Wellman and Scott Kuhn officiating and interment in Estep-Howard Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5 to 8:00 PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.