WHEELERSBURG-Gary Dee Stonerock, 77, of Wheelersburg passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. Gary was born November 19, 1942, in Catlettsburg, KY to the late Howard Oliver and Bessie Irene Bocook Stonerock. Gary was a construction worker and worked out of and belonged to Labor's Local 83. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Garrie Donelle Stonerock; six brothers, Von Holbrook, Donald Holbrook, Johnny Stonerock, Jerry Stonerock, Howard Stonerock and Roger Stonerock; a sister, Betty Paholsky and a son-in-law, Shannon Arthur. Gary is survived by his wife, Phyllis Jo Ravencraft Stonerock whom he married February 4, 1967, in Pow Hatten Point, Ohio. Also surviving are four daughters, Tammy (John) Burton, Debbie (Kevin) Adams, Tonya Arthur and Tara Andrews; two brothers Harold Stonerock and Stanley (Diane) Stonerock; ten grandchildren, Tanner (Madison), Tyler (Stephanie), Taylor (Kaitlyn), Nathan, Nicholas (Lexi), Brandon (Jessica), Bryce, Kailey, Payton and Jade; two great-grandchildren, Rachael and Bentley and he also raised two nephews, Jerry and Barry Stonerock and he loved his dog Annabell.

Services will be 7:00 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Wes Claxon officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, 5:00 pm until the 7:00 pm service hour. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.