LUCASVILLE-Edward Eugene Collier, 89, of Lucasville, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at his residence.

He was born February 28, 1930, in Portsmouth, a son of the late Aurilla Justice Collier.

Gene was a US Army Korean War veteran.

He is survived by one son, Edward Dean Collier of Lucasville; two daughters, Emily Marie Ramirez of Portsmouth and Jeanie and John Stambaugh of Lucasville.

Gene was also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Collier, March 19, 2019 ; and an infant son, Phillip Collier.

Private Military services will be performed by the William A. Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.