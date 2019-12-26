CLARKTOWN-Walter Eugene Phillips, 82, of Clarktown, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at his residence.

He was born June 1, 1937, in Rosemount, a son of the late Rossmore Edward and Florence McCain Phillips.

Gene was a retired self-employed construction contractor, a 1957 Clay High School graduate, and attended Rubyville Community Church.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Nora Marie McFarland Phillips, April 10, 2005; one son, Greg Phillips; one daughter, Donna Conklin; and one sister, Jackie Knauff.

Gene is survived by five sons, Mike (Michelle) Phillips of Pataskala, Jeff (Donna) Phillips of Lucasville, Gene (Christine) Phillips of Worthington, Clay Phillips of Lebanon, and Bill (Tia) McFarland of Portland, Oregon; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; one sister, Shirley McDaniel of Rosemount; and one brother, Jerry (Diane) Phillips of Portsmouth.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Monday, December 30, 2019, at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Calvin Ray Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery. Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Sunday and an hour before the service Monday at the funeral home.