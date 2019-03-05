GEORGE G. FANNIN

NEW BOSTON — George G. Fannin, age 60, of New Boston, died Monday, March 4, 2019 at home, with his family by his bedside. Born on January 18, 1959 in Munich, Germany, he was a son of the late Phillip and Madelyn Moore Fannin and was a graduate of Glenwood High School.

Surviving are his wife, Jennifer Snyder Fannin; a daughter, Caitlin (Paul) Vastine of McDermott; a twin brother, Jack Fannin of New Boston; two sisters, Mary (Clarence) Stewart of Portsmouth and Alice (Lynn Knoll) Fannin of Nashua, NH; a granddaughter, Addison Vastine and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of George's Life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Rev. George Vastine officiating. Interment will be in Moore Cemetery in Olive Hill, KY at 11:00 a.m. on Friday.

The family will receive guests at Brant's from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the SOMC Hospice.

