1/2
George Fitch
1932 - 2020
WHEELERSBURG - George Owen Fitch, 87, of Wheelersburg, passed away, Monday Morning September 28, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. George was born November 11, 1932 in New Boston, a son of the late Owen and Virgie (Mussetter) Fitch. George's life centered around serving God as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. He worked as a butcher, then later at the New Boston steel mill, finally, he worked 13 years as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. George was a diligent caregiver for 15 years of his wife, Delma, then fought his own battle with cancer.

George is survived by three sisters, Joanne Sparks, Judy Tinsley and Nancy Rodgers and husband Larry; two sons, Jeff and wife Janet and Joe and wife Bessy Fitch; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Delma (Adkins) Fitch; a daughter, Donna; and a brother, William Fitch.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. on Saturday October 3, 2020 via zoom. Friends may log in 30 minutes prior to the services. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park next to his loving wife Delma. Online condolences may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are under the Direction of the D.W. SWICK FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg.



Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
