LUCASVILLE-George F. Radabaugh Jr., 74, of McDermott, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his residence.

He was born September 22, 1946 in Lucasville, a son of the late George F. and Ethel (Crabtree) Days Radabaugh Sr.

George was a Vietnam veteran who served in the United States Air Force as a B52 Bomber Crew Chief. He worked at Didier Taylor Refractories in South Shore, KY, and was a retired Corrections Officer from Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville. He was a 1964 Valley High School graduate and a member of the William Baker Post #363 of the American Legion. He enjoyed his years of league bowling at Sunset Lanes in Portsmouth and spending time with his family.

He was also preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law Robert (Mary Lou) Days; brother-in-law, Fred Cutlip; son-in-law, Jason Gardner; nephews, Randall Cutlip and Jack Erickson.

George is survived by his wife, Beverly Aalgaard Radabaugh whom he married August 19, 1970 in Russell, KY.; two daughters, Tracy Lynn Hall of McDermott and Carrie Anne Gardner of Sparrows Point, Maryland; eight grandchildren, Jerrod (Dashe) Hall of Portsmouth, Erica Hall of Hillsboro, Raymond Taulbee Jr. of Yokota AFB, Japan, Bryson Hall of West Portsmouth, Brendan Taulbee of Sparrow Point, MD, Karson Crabtree of McDermott, Philip Gardner and Haleigh Gardner of Hamstead, MD; two sisters, Marietta (Days) Cutlip of Portsmouth and Anna (Thomas) Jessee of Portsmouth; in-laws, Richard (Barbara) Aalgaard of Arizona, Patricia (Louis) Sanchez of Nevada, and Louise Erickson of Minnesota; close family member, James Hall and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at Community Bible Church on Fairground Road in Lucasville, with Joe Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in Scioto Burial Park where graveside military rites will be performed by the William Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Friends may call 11:30 till the funeral hour at the church Monday. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the William Baker Post of the American Legion, PO Box 1292, Lucasville, OH 45648.