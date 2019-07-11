GEORGE R. RALSTIN

OTWAY — George R. Ralstin, 93 of Rocky Fork Rd. Otway, died Wednesday July 10, 2019 at the SOMC Hospice Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. He was born on October 8, 1925 in Otway to the late Levi Frank and Mary Leeth Ralstin. He was united in marriage to Phyllis Humphreys Ralstin who survives. Also surviving are two daughters: Shelley (Rufus) Tackett of Otway, and Beth (Tim) Gilbert of Minford. Four grandchildren: Rufus Aaron (Alisha) Tackett, Andrea (Brandon) Hendrix, and Wesley and Will Gilbert. Five Great Grandchildren: Rufus Levi Tackett, Jase Tackett, K.D. Hendrix, Blake Fenton and Jacob Whitt. He was preceded in death by three sisters: Elizabeth Hamilton, Orpha Ralstin, and Audrey Liston, and three brothers: Wesley, Denver, and Chester Ray Ralstin.

He was a logger, and farmer, Brush Creek Township Trustee with 33 years of service, was a compliance agent for the ASCS office for 12 years, a 60 year member of West Union Masonic Lodge 43 F & AM, attended Ohio University, and was a WWII Navy Veteran serving as a corpsman assigned to the U.S. Marine Corp.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday July 13, 2019 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Otway with Daron Lilly officiating. Burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery with military graveside services conducted by American Legion Post. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the funeral home and Saturday from 10:00 A.M.-11:00 A.M. A masonic service will be held on Friday at 7:30 P.M.

www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com