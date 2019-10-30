PORTSMOUTH — George David Schroeder, 89, of Hampton, VA, formerly of Portsmouth, died Saturday, October 26, 2019. Born on September 14, 1930, in Williamson, WV, he was a son of the late George Benedick Jr. and Ethel Schroeder. David was a member of the Mabert Road Baptist Church in Portsmouth, where he previously was a deacon and sang in the choir. Before retirement, David was a manager for Clark Oil Company and served his country in the Army during the Korean War.

Also preceding him in death were his first wife, of almost 56 years, Margaret M. Davenport Schroeder, a daughter Donna Stearns, a great-granddaughter, Donna Stearns, and his siblings, Jim D. Schroeder, Emma Mae McKee and Richard Schroeder.

Surviving are his second wife, Sallie J. Sullivan Schroeder, a son, Ted Schroeder; three daughters, Libby Torphy, Marie (Kim) Massey, and Peggy (Jerry) Hooker; three step children William and Michael Sullivan and Joan (Tom) Perry; 12 grandchildren, Megan (Will) Mahaffey, David (Heather) Torphy, Patrick (Mandy Porter) Torphy, Travis (Erica) Hooker, Amber Sims, Chad (Hannah) Hooker, Adam (Ting) Massey, Jessica (Kyler) Locke, Sabrina Zakrowski, Ted (Jeana) Stearns, Ian and Erik Stearns.; eight step grandchildren, Trevor, Ronan, Morgan and Matthew Sullivan and Brittany, Thomas, Nathan (Caitlyn) and Chase Perry; 16 great-grandchildren, Willis "Jeep", Melissa and Eli Mahaffey; Connor Massey; Indie Locke, Anastasia Zakrowski, Dorothee, Daria, Dmitri Stearns, David and Xander Sims, Jordyn, Peyton and Ellyson Hooker, Charlie and Kanoa Hooker.

A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2nd at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Hannah Hooker, minister, officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery with military honors by the James Dickey Post of the American Legion.

The family will receive friends at BRANT'S in Sciotoville from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The flags on the avenue, along with U.S. Army flag, will fly in honor of our proud veteran, George Schroeder.

