PORTSMOUTH-Funeral Services will be held to honor the life of George Stevens Jr., at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth.

George went home to be with Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Monday, February 10, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. George was born on December 21, 1949 in Lucasville, to the late George and Emma Allen Stevens.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by Betty Stevens (Sister), Tammy Stevens Copas (Daughter), Penny Stevens (Ex-Wife), Jack McGahan (Brother-in-law), and Pam Hampton (Life Companion).

George is survived by two daughters, Tina (Tim) Puckett, Lisa (Charles) Harris, and a son, George Shannon Stevens. He is also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brothers; Roger (Margaret) Stevens, Michael (Beverly) Stevens, sisters; Shirley (Don Turvey) Clark, Agnes Marie McGahan, Rosemary (Rex) Fitzgerald, Roxann (Jim) Henderson, and many friends.

He worked for the Village of New Boston and also for DuPont in Circleville.

Georg's passion was competing in drag racing in his earlier years and he loved to watch cowboy westerns.

Pastor Danny Deck will be officiating the funeral services.

Visitation for family and friends will be 10:00 AM until 12 noon. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial gardens in Franklin Furnace, Ohio