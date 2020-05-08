PORTSMOUTH-George L. Tsoukalis, 42, of Portsmouth, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born October 5, 1977, in Columbus, a son of the late Louie Tsoukalis and Anna Tsoukalis, of Columbus. He graduated from the Ohio State School for the Blind in 1999. George was a man that had numerous interests, those being history, religion, computers, NASA, and conspiracy theories. He loved to travel to Greece, Florida, and anywhere else an adventure would take him. Also surviving are a brother, Nikolas Tsoukalis (Caitlyn), of Columbus; his cousins whom he lived with for 14 years, Bill and Diane Bowen, of Portsmouth, and many other friends and relatives. Funeral services will be held Monday, May 11, 2020, at the F. C Daehler Mortuary, with Father Mark Elliott officiating, with interment at Memorial Burial Park. Friends may call from 11-1 PM Monday, service starts 1PM at the Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 701 11th Avenue, Huntington, West Virginia 25701. www.fcdaehlermortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 8 to May 9, 2020.