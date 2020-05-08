George Tsoukalis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORTSMOUTH-George L. Tsoukalis, 42, of Portsmouth, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born October 5, 1977, in Columbus, a son of the late Louie Tsoukalis and Anna Tsoukalis, of Columbus. He graduated from the Ohio State School for the Blind in 1999. George was a man that had numerous interests, those being history, religion, computers, NASA, and conspiracy theories. He loved to travel to Greece, Florida, and anywhere else an adventure would take him. Also surviving are a brother, Nikolas Tsoukalis (Caitlyn), of Columbus; his cousins whom he lived with for 14 years, Bill and Diane Bowen, of Portsmouth, and many other friends and relatives. Funeral services will be held Monday, May 11, 2020, at the F. C Daehler Mortuary, with Father Mark Elliott officiating, with interment at Memorial Burial Park. Friends may call from 11-1 PM Monday, service starts 1PM at the Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 701 11th Avenue, Huntington, West Virginia 25701. www.fcdaehlermortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Funeral service
1:00 PM
F. C Daehler Mortuary,
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved