George Warner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PORTSMOUTH-George Warner, 67, of Portsmouth, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, in the home in which he was reared. He was born September 24, 1952 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Oval Ellis and Millie Anastasia Gursky Warner.

A 1970 graduate of Portsmouth High School, he was a former carman for CSX and an Army Vietnam era veteran. He served with the 320th Artillery division and was an Airborne Paratrooper. For his service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Parachute Badge.

George had battled illness for many years, but prior to ill health, he enjoyed socializing with his many friends and discussing and driving nice cars. He loved his family, and they all will dearly miss him.

Surviving are four siblings, Florence "Ann" (Larry) Drummond, Walter (Susan) Warner and Steve Warner, all of Portsmouth, and Nancy Sue (Jeff) Stephens of West Portsmouth; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.

Funeral services will be held at 1 P.M. Tuesday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Rev. John Gowdy officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. The James Dickey Post #23 American Legion Honor Detail will conduct military graveside rites.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 11 A.M until the funeral hour. All individuals who attend are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Those who are unable to attend are encouraged to send "Hugs from Home" by leaving a message of condolence on the funeral home website at RalphFScott.com. These messages will be displayed for the family during the calling hours.

The U.S. Army flag will fly at the funeral home in honor of Mr. Warner's service to our country.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
1422 Lincoln St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
(740) 353-4161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved