FRANKFORT — Georgia Ann Daugherty, 75, of Frankfort, KY formerly of South Portsmouth, KY passed away May 14, 2020 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Frankfort, KY. She was born February 17, 1945 in Majestic, KY a daughter of the late Stewart Hurley and Dolly Prater. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by two brothers, Drewey "Buddy" Hurley and Freddie Joe Hurley; three sisters, Juanita Ruwe, Geneva Socko and Genevieve Justice. Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband Andrew H. Daugherty, one son Eddie Daugherty of Midway, KY; two sisters Ruby Trammell and Ruth Damron; two granddaughters, Elissabeth Daugherty, Emmaliah Daugherty and many other family and friends who will sadly miss her. A private graveside service will be held at Siloam Cemetery in South Shore, KY with Darrell Stephenson officiating. Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY are caring for arrangements.

Published in The Daily Times from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
