GEORGIA ETTALENE GIFFORD

GIFFORD — Georgia Ettalene Gifford, 94 of Stout, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday March 2, 2019 at Portsmouth Health and Rehab. She was born September 12, 1924 in Portsmouth to the late Raymond and Hazel Herdman Humble. She was a homemaker and a longtime member of McKendree United Methodist Church.

Along with her parents Georgia was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Edward Gifford, who she married on August 10, 1946, 4 brothers; John, Bill, Jim and Raymond Humble and a sister, Margaret Kersey.

Georgia is survived by 2 sons; Kenneth Lee Gifford and Terrance N. Gifford, 2 daughters; Donna Lynn Conley and Kathy Diane Jayne, a brother Robert Humble, 6 grandchildren; Brian Gifford, Kim Zweydorff, Eric Whisman, Elizabeth Hager, Joyell Mersiel and Jessica Nolan, along with 18 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday March 6, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Pastor Gary Hopkins officiating and interment in McKendree Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. The family requests that donations be made to SOMC Hospice in Georgia's name. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.