MCDERMOTT-Georgia Irene Riggs, 89, of McDermott, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at her residence. She was born November 15, 1930 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Frank and Margaret Adams Webster. Georgia was a retired school bus driver for Northwest Local Schools with 22 years of service. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Riggs Jr., February 1, 2015; one son, Doug Riggs; two grandchildren, Jason Bradford and Cindy Lee Riggs; one great-grandson, Gabriel Bradford; one brother, Benjamin Webster; and one sister, Mildred Kilgore. Georgia is survived by three daughters, Neysa Riggs of Lucasville, Jeanne Bradford of McDermott, and Lori Riggs of McDermott; three sons, William (Barbara) Riggs of McDermott, Mark Riggs of McDermott; and Robert (Cathy) Riggs of Roxboro, North Carolina;13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Madeline Hamilton of Ashtabula, Ohio. A memorial graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Rushtown Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.



