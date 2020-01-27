BEAVER-Gerald Everett Bennett, 70, of Beaver, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020,

unexpectedly, at his home. Born on August 29, 1949, to Everett Aaron and Violet Eloise (Hall)

Bennett, who preceded him in death. A 1968 graduate of Valley Local Schools, he bravely

enlisted in the US Army, earning the rank of Tech4 Mechanical Specialist. Soon after returning

to Southern Ohio in 1970, he caught the eye of his one true love, Vicki Lynn Charles of

Wakefield. They were married on November 7,1970, and were making plans to celebrate their 50 year partnership, surrounded by friends and family.

God blessed them with two children: Gerald Anthony "Tony" (Kimberly Tribby) Bennett

of Mechanicsburg and Wendi Lynn Bennett of Beaver. Three Grandchildren: Christopher Dean

(Mariah Logan) Moore of Cynthiana, Brice Anthony Bennett of Columbus, and Samantha Dawn

(Zayne Warrens) Bennett of Fairborne. Great-Granddaughter: Cora Marie Moore, bonus

Grandson, Alan Elijah Austin of Waverly and Grand-Goddaughter, Eloise Arline "Ellie" Alcorn of

Chillicothe. Gerald also leaves behind four sisters: Janet (George) Welty of Friendship, Marilyn

Decker and Sharron Bennett of Batesville, IN, and Carolyn (Robert) Charles of Lima; as well as

many aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and an extensive group of friends.

His strong work-ethic and mechanical talents kept him in the workforce for over fifty

years; dedicating over 25 of those years to M&J Welding/Industries (known eventually as SFI

Industries). He continued working part time at Valley Outdoor Gear in Lucasville and A&E

Fabrication in Stockdale.

He loved Open-Wheel Sprint Car Racing, especially the World of Outlaws, repairing and

rebuilding small motors, and designing and building his show-piece—a circa 1900s Horseless

Carriage. In the late 1990s, Gerald joined the National Sporting Clays Association, earning a

AA Class ranking. He competed nationally as a member of Team Beretta; winning both

individual and team events. He was a dedicated fan of the Piketon Redstreaks Football,

Baseball, and Softball teams and was known to everyone as "Papaw Gerald". He proudly held

memberships with The American Legion, Orient Masonic Lodge #321 of Waverly, The Southern

Ohio Power of the Past, and attended New Hope Freewill Baptist Church.

Services will take place at New Hope Freewill Baptist Church, 51 Cockrell's Run Road,

Lucasville, Wednesday, January 29, 4pm to 8pm and Thursday, January 30, 11am to 1:00pm.

Masonic Ceremony and Memorial Message will begin at 12:30pm, with graveside military

service to immediately follow at Bailey Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the initiatives he held closest

to his heart:

The , https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate

"Until There's None", veteran's organization, 127 Woodland Drive, Chillicothe, OH 45601

The OSU Wexner Medical Center, Comprehensive Transplant Center, Living Donor Program

(liver), https://wexnermedical.osu.edu/ways-to-give

