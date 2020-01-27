BEAVER-Gerald Everett Bennett, 70, of Beaver, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020,
unexpectedly, at his home. Born on August 29, 1949, to Everett Aaron and Violet Eloise (Hall)
Bennett, who preceded him in death. A 1968 graduate of Valley Local Schools, he bravely
enlisted in the US Army, earning the rank of Tech4 Mechanical Specialist. Soon after returning
to Southern Ohio in 1970, he caught the eye of his one true love, Vicki Lynn Charles of
Wakefield. They were married on November 7,1970, and were making plans to celebrate their 50 year partnership, surrounded by friends and family.
God blessed them with two children: Gerald Anthony "Tony" (Kimberly Tribby) Bennett
of Mechanicsburg and Wendi Lynn Bennett of Beaver. Three Grandchildren: Christopher Dean
(Mariah Logan) Moore of Cynthiana, Brice Anthony Bennett of Columbus, and Samantha Dawn
(Zayne Warrens) Bennett of Fairborne. Great-Granddaughter: Cora Marie Moore, bonus
Grandson, Alan Elijah Austin of Waverly and Grand-Goddaughter, Eloise Arline "Ellie" Alcorn of
Chillicothe. Gerald also leaves behind four sisters: Janet (George) Welty of Friendship, Marilyn
Decker and Sharron Bennett of Batesville, IN, and Carolyn (Robert) Charles of Lima; as well as
many aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and an extensive group of friends.
His strong work-ethic and mechanical talents kept him in the workforce for over fifty
years; dedicating over 25 of those years to M&J Welding/Industries (known eventually as SFI
Industries). He continued working part time at Valley Outdoor Gear in Lucasville and A&E
Fabrication in Stockdale.
He loved Open-Wheel Sprint Car Racing, especially the World of Outlaws, repairing and
rebuilding small motors, and designing and building his show-piece—a circa 1900s Horseless
Carriage. In the late 1990s, Gerald joined the National Sporting Clays Association, earning a
AA Class ranking. He competed nationally as a member of Team Beretta; winning both
individual and team events. He was a dedicated fan of the Piketon Redstreaks Football,
Baseball, and Softball teams and was known to everyone as "Papaw Gerald". He proudly held
memberships with The American Legion, Orient Masonic Lodge #321 of Waverly, The Southern
Ohio Power of the Past, and attended New Hope Freewill Baptist Church.
Services will take place at New Hope Freewill Baptist Church, 51 Cockrell's Run Road,
Lucasville, Wednesday, January 29, 4pm to 8pm and Thursday, January 30, 11am to 1:00pm.
Masonic Ceremony and Memorial Message will begin at 12:30pm, with graveside military
service to immediately follow at Bailey Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the initiatives he held closest
to his heart:
The , https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
"Until There's None", veteran's organization, 127 Woodland Drive, Chillicothe, OH 45601
The OSU Wexner Medical Center, Comprehensive Transplant Center, Living Donor Program
(liver), https://wexnermedical.osu.edu/ways-to-give
