MINFORD — Gerald Dale Fraley died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center following a month long illness. He was born October 22, 1944 to Mabel Gleim Fraley in Portsmouth, Ohio. Gerald graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1962 and joined the United States Air Force the next day.

He was a member of Madison Missionary Baptist Church. He was an industrial electrician who retired from RCA in Circleville, Ohio. Gerald was a very special, nine year volunteer at Best Care Nursing Home.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Georgia Hiles Fraley in 2000, mother, Mabel Gleim Fraley, brother, Robert (Bud) Fraley, sister-in-law, April Howell Fraley and sister, Delores (Sis) Crabtree.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Creekbaum Fraley, sons, Todd (Robin) Fraley and Trenton (Staci) Fraley, daughter, Tamatha Dale Fraley Baez; brother, Ed (Becky) Fraley and sister, Betty (Ray) Will; his grandchildren, Scott (Kelly) Fraley, Kaibi Fraley and Linus Fraley, Erin Greathouse, Maggie (Brandon) Bach, Grace Swenson Hollis, Johnnie Dale Baez and several great grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Friends may call at the funeral home from Noon to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service. The family requests memorials be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.