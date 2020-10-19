Gerald Pierron

PORTSMOUTH-Gerald P. Pierron, 86, of Portsmouth, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. He was born August 20, 1934 in Portsmouth, to the late Raymond Pierron and Violet (Conkel) Pierron. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, David Pierron.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Rosemary A. "Tee" Pierron, whom he married in 1980, four daughters; Kimberly Penn (Bill), Brenda Pierron, Diana Blevins (Marvin), Cathi Evans, a sister, Patricia L. Collins, of West Portsmouth, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was a licensed architect, practicing in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Florida; retiring in 2008. He was a member of the Rotary Club for 40 years and was awarded the "Paul Harris Fellow". He was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church and took pride in the Holy Redeemer Activity Center which he designed. Jerry was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, and was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving during the Korean War.

In the early 1990's, Jerry found some of his family in France through the Pierron Family Reunion website. He visited the church in Sailly-Achatel, France where his grandfather was baptized. He stayed with cousins in Paris a couple of times, still staying in contact with them. He enjoyed his work, his friends and family here, and meeting his family in France. "Life has been so good to us" he often said.

Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home with Rev. David Glockner officiating. A visitation for friends and family will be on Wednesday, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home, followed by a Recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 P.M. Graveside military rites will be provided by, American Legion, James Dickey Post #23, 2:00 P.M. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery.