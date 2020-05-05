NICHOLASVILLE, KY-Geraldine "Jerri" Rosella Morgan, 82, of Nicholasville, KY was called home by our heavenly father on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Baptist Health, Lexington, KY. Jerri was born July 19, 1937 in Scioto County to the late James Elliott Mauk and Tressie Marie Trusty Mauk. Jerri was a Wheelersburg resident for 74 years before relocating to Nicholasville, KY in 2012 to be closer to family. A secretary at Wheelersburg High School until she retired, Jerri was a true Pirate at heart. Jerri loved to cheer on the Burg 'and run with her uptown girls. Preceding her in death is her beloved husband, Richard "Dick" Morgan, and cherished daughter, Deborah Ann Perkins. Her loving daughter, Kimberly Morgan Blau (Jeffrey) and son-in-law Paul Perkins survive her. Jerri "Mimi" was adored by her five grandchildren, Erin Brie Stahl (Brian), Dustin Shae Zeller (Carolina), Morgan Lee Powell, McKenzie Perkins and Megan Clouse (Kristen). Mimi also had ten great grandchildren, Aniston, Emma, Inla, Samuel, Michael, Ashlin, Gray, Gabriel, Abagail and Kenton. Her sister, Dart Miller (Ed) of Wheelersburg and her brother, J. T. Mauk (Silvia) of Emerald Isle NC are grieving her death as well as all of her dear nieces and nephews. Due to current circumstances, the services for Jerri will be handled privately at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg, Ohio. Jerri will be laid to rest at Edgewood Abby Mausoleum, Memorial Burial Park, in Wheelersburg, OH. The family wishes any expressions of sympathy to be made in Jerri's name to Right at Home of Lexington, 1050 Chinoe Road Suite 101, Lexington, KY 40502 Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 5 to May 6, 2020.