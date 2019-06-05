GERALDINE MARIE STANLEY

WHEELERSBURG — Geraldine Marie Stanley, 72, of Wheelersburg passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at OSU Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. Geraldine was born February 21, 1947 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Wilford and Mary Born Vicars. Geraldine was a 1967 graduate of Wheelersburg High School and had an Associate Degree in Graphic Arts from Shawnee State. She had worked as a linen operator at SOMC and was a member of St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, Geraldine was preceded in death by Angela Lynn Stanley. She is survived by two daughters, Pamela (Carl) Humble and Kimberly (Jim) Nance; five brothers, Steve, Michael, Richard, Donald and Joseph Vicars; a sister, Sue Grose and five grandchildren, Austin Humble, Joshua Humble, Raelynn Humble, Austin Nance and Logan Nance.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church with Fr. Christopher Tuttle officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Friday, June 7, 2019 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg, with Recital of the Rosary at 8:00 pm. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.