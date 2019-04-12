GERALYN F. WHITE

ROSEMOUNT — Geralyn Frances White, 56, of Rosemount, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the James Cancer Center at the OSU-Wexner Medical Center. She was born in Creighton, PA, August 12, 1962, a daughter of Francis Joseph Napierkowski of Portsmouth and the late Shirley Rose Valasek Napierkowski.

Geralyn was a member of St. Mary's Church and a fourth grade language arts teacher at Clay Elementary School where she served as the Vice President of the Clay Education Association She was a 1980 graduate of PHS and a member of Scioto County Teachers Association. She received her Bachelor of Education degree from Shawnee State University and Masters of Education degree from Marygrove College.

Geralyn was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, Mimi, aunt, friend and teacher. She loved her job, fellow teachers and her students, both past and present.

Surviving is her husband, Kelly Gene White, whom she married April 20, 1985 in Portsmouth; two daughters, Tara Nicole (Dale) McClary of Rubyville and Mallory Frances (Drew) Fitch of Rosemount; two brothers, David (Vickie) Napierkowski of Portsmouth and Michael Napierkowski of Davidson, NC; and three grandsons, Luke and Ison McClary and Austin Fitch.

In addition to her mother, Geralyn was also preceded in death by her mother and father- in-law, Betty and Paul White.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 A.M. Tuesday at St. Mary's Church with the Rev. Joseph Yokum officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth on Monday from 5 to 8 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to the Geralyn White Memorial Scholarship Fund at any Atomic Credit Union.

