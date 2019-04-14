GISELA COLEGROVE

MINFORD —Gisela Colegrove, 93, of Minford, formerly of Lucasville, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at Elbrooke Pavilion in Minford.

She was born July 8, 1925, in Euerdorf, Germany, a daughter of the late Franz and Marie Schmitt.

Gisela was a homemaker and her priorities were to provide her family a good home and raise her children in a Christian atmosphere. Her hobbies were knitting, crocheting, her flower gardens, cooking, baking and fishing.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl Eldridge Colegrove, January 8, 2005; five brothers; four sisters; and a special friend, Pat Henry Walker who was like her sister.

Gisela is survived by two sons, Terry (Loretta) Colegrove of Lucasville and Earl Edward Colegrove of Lucasville; two daughters, Norman (Jerry) Steuwer of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Robin (Richard) Throckmorton of Lucasville; four grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Rose Marie Eubanks of Augusta, Georgia.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with her son Terry Colegrove and brother-in-law Dave Colegrove officiating. Burial will follow in Lucasville Cemetery. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and an hour prior to the service Tuesday at the funeral home.