SOUTH SHORE-Glada May Hunt, 81, of South Shore, Kentucky, passed away, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Best Care Nursing Home in Wheelersburg, Ohio. Glada was born July 15, 1938, a daughter of the late Charlie and Mary Miller Marcum.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husbands, Lloyd Carter and Alva Hunt.

She is survived by one son, Timothy Carter of South Shore, Kentucky, four daughters, Kathy Cochran of Otway, Ohio, Debbie Carter of South Shore, Kentucky,Kimberly Gilliam of South Shore, Kentucky and Cherie Carr of South Portsmouth, Ohio, three brothers, Howard, James and Terry and one sister Wanda Caudill, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 P.M, Friday, February 14, 2020 at Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky. A private burial will follow. Visitation will be one hour before the service on Friday beginning at 11 A.M.