GLADYS MARIE JOHNSON NELSON

SCIOTOVILLE — Gladys Marie Johnson Nelson, 82, formerly of Sciotoville, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati. Born on November 8, 1936 in Portsmouth, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Dott Black Rhoten and was a retired executive secretary for the Scioto County Board of M.R.D.D.

Gladys was a proud member of the Sciotoville Christian Church and was a volunteer for SOMC Hospice.

Also preceding her in death were her husbands, John Johnson and Paul Nelson, a son, John Scott Johnson, a son-in-law, Dana Harward; a brother, Harold Rhoten and a sister, Mary Ruth Berry.

Surviving are four daughters, Mara (Troy) Ballard of Benson, Utah, Laura Harward of Loomis, CA, Karen (Charlie) Johnson-Leedom of Sciotoville and Jane Johnson of Cincinnati; three stepdaughters, Cathy (Craig) Yates and Nancy (John) Pack, all of Lexington, KY and Susan (Larry) Lawrence of Wheelersburg, twenty-four grandchildren and thirty-two great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Gladys' Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 15th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Craig Yates officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park.

The family will receive guests at Brant's from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Sciotoville Christian Church.

