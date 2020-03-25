WASHINGTON COURHOUSE-Gladys Mae Maggard Parks, 98 of Washington Courthouse, formerly of West Portsmouth passed away quietly in her sleep with Hospice care on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born December 10, 1921 in West Portsmouth to the late Edward and Delphia Farmer Distel. She retired from Martings Department store where she worked for 30 years. She was a lifelong member of the Dry Run Mission Church which she loved.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands; Virgil Maggard and Charles Parks, 2 sons; Edward Maggard Sr. and Timothy C. Maggard Sr., a grandson, Edward Maggard Jr., a sister and brother-in-law, Delphia and Leland Evans, a brother and sister-in-law, Carl Sr. and Jewel Distel, as well as 2 other brothers; Ralph and Charles Distel, and 2 nephews; David Distel and Carl Distel Jr.

Gladys is survived by 2 daughter-in-laws; Frances Maggard and Ruth Maggard, 2 grandsons; Timothy C. (Christina) Maggard Jr. and Greg Maggard, granddaughter-in-law, Tracey Maggard, 6 great grandchildren; Ashley (Ed) Napier, Tyler (Allie) Maggard, Seth (Meridith) Maggard, Kevin Maggard, Austin (Britnii) Maggard, and Tommy (Amber) Means, 11 great great grandchildren, nieces; Joy Pick, Debbie Collier, and Carol Distel, nephews; Gary Distel, Terry Evans, Brian Evans, and Bart Evans, along with many great nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Due to health restrictions private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends are encouraged to reach out to the family through our condolence page at www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.